NJ TRANSIT Riders Brace For Service Changes, Delays As Penn Station Repairs Begin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT riders are bracing for service changes and delays as Amtrak begins major repairs to tracks and signals at Penn Station on Monday.

Riders who rely on Midtown Direct trains to Penn on the Morris and Essex lines will be among those most impacted. Four early morning trains on those lines are still running into Penn, but after 7 a.m., those trains will be diverted to Hoboken.

From there, passengers will have to take a PATH train, a bus or a ferry to get to New York.

“I’m going to pack Advil with me every day,” said commuter Hanna Fruchtman.

Between now and Sept.1, as many as five of Penn Station’s 21 tracks will be shut down for repairs. One official from Amtrak, which owns and operates the tracks, said that instead of a “summer of hell,” he prefers calling it “a summer of renewal.”

But with the uncertainty of how painful their commutes may be, some say they’ll may avoid NJ TRANSIT all together.

“I might think about driving in,” one commuter said.

PATH will cross honor NJ TRANSIT ticket holders and will have trains running every five minutes during the morning and evening commute.

New York Waterway ferries will be running every 15 minutes between Hoboken and New York during rush hour.

