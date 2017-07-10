SUMMER OF HELL: Full Coverage | Service Changes | LIRR | NJT | Amtrak | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Wake To Be Held For NYPD Officer Killed In The Bronx

July 10, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD, Officer Miosotis Familia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Monday for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and killed last week in what police have called “an unprovoked attack” in the Bronx.

The viewing at World Changers Church on the Grand Concourse will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Her funeral will be held at the same church Tuesday morning.

Familia was killed while sitting in a NYPD mobile command vehicle early Wednesday on East 183rd Street in the Bronx.

On Saturday night, a vigil was held at the 46th precinct in Fordham where she worked.

Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, leaves behind three children.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it was donating $100,000 to Familia’s family and asked for additional donations to help support them. To make a donation, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch