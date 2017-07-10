Wake To Be Held For NYPD Officer Killed In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Monday for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and killed last week in what police have called “an unprovoked attack” in the Bronx.
The viewing at World Changers Church on the Grand Concourse will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Her funeral will be held at the same church Tuesday morning.
Familia was killed while sitting in a NYPD mobile command vehicle early Wednesday on East 183rd Street in the Bronx.
On Saturday night, a vigil was held at the 46th precinct in Fordham where she worked.
Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, leaves behind three children.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it was donating $100,000 to Familia’s family and asked for additional donations to help support them. To make a donation, click here.