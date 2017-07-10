Prospect Park To Go Entirely Car-Free This Summer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that Brooklyn’s Prospect Park will go completely car-free for the first time this summer.
Starting next Monday and continuing through the weekend after Labor Day, the East Drive from Park Circle to Grand Army Plaza, which is normally open to cars during the weekday rush, will be closed to traffic.
“From getting married there to being a little-league parent inside Prospect Park, I can attest that it is a cool, even magical refuge this time of year,” said de Blasio. “A safer and quieter park improves the safety and enjoyment for thousands of park users. ”
“Cyclists, joggers and pedestrians, young and old, can rejoice during these next couple warmer months in a safer and quieter park,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.
The Department of Transportation doesn’t expect this to significantly impact traffic because of the lower volume during the summer months.