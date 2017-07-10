Con Ed Manhole Fire At 34th Street-Penn Station Snags No. 1, 2, 3 Trains

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Con Edison manhole fire at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop led to major service disruptions or the No. 1, 2 and 3 trains Monday evening.
The subway disruption came the same day as the “summer of hell” began for long-distance commuters at Penn Station.
Following the manhole fire, some southbound No. 1 trains only made it to 137th Street-City College from the Bronx. Some No. 2 trains were rerouted to the No. 5 line, and some No. 2 and 3 trains terminated at 96th Street or Times Square-42nd Street.
Some northbound No. 3 trains also terminated at Wall Street or Chambers Street upon coming in from Brooklyn.
As of 9:15 p.m., regular service had resumed — but with delays. Customers were advised to take the A, C or E trains as an alternate route.
In an unrelated development, during the overnight hours this work week beginning Monday night, A and C trains – as well as B and D trains – will not run north of 59th Street-Columbus Circle due to Fastrack repairs. This leaves the No. 1 train as the only option for some uptown commuters.
The unrelated “summer from hell” that began Monday required Long Island Rail Road, NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak riders to adjust their schedules as a two-month repair project began at Penn Station.