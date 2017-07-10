CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Con Ed Manhole Fire At 34th Street-Penn Station Snags No. 1, 2, 3 Trains

July 10, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: 1 Train, 2 train, 3 Train, 34th Street-Penn Station, Con Edison, manhole fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Con Edison manhole fire at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop led to major service disruptions or the No. 1, 2 and 3 trains Monday evening.

The subway disruption came the same day as the “summer of hell” began for long-distance commuters at Penn Station.

Following the manhole fire, some southbound No. 1 trains only made it to 137th Street-City College from the Bronx. Some No. 2 trains were rerouted to the No. 5 line, and some No. 2 and 3 trains terminated at 96th Street or Times Square-42nd Street.

Some northbound No. 3 trains also terminated at Wall Street or Chambers Street upon coming in from Brooklyn.

As of 9:15 p.m., regular service had resumed — but with delays. Customers were advised to take the A, C or E trains as an alternate route.

In an unrelated development, during the overnight hours this work week beginning Monday night, A and C trains – as well as B and D trains – will not run north of 59th Street-Columbus Circle due to Fastrack repairs. This leaves the No. 1 train as the only option for some uptown commuters.

CHECK: Subway Updates

The unrelated “summer from hell” that began Monday required Long Island Rail Road, NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak riders to adjust their schedules as a two-month repair project began at Penn Station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch