Trump Administration Says Nothing Came Of Meeting With Russian Lawyer

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration is pushing back on new allegations of collusion with the Russians.

The claims came as Donald Trump Jr. changed his story about a meeting with a Russian attorney during the campaign.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Trump Jr. admitted to meeting with a Russian attorney during the U.S. presidential campaign because she claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

The Trump administration said nothing came of it.

“I would certainly say Don Jr. did not collude with anyone to influence the election, again I think I’ve been very clear. Our position is no one in the Trump campaign colluded,” White House Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The meeting took place in June 2016 at Trump Tower. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were at the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who has possible ties to the Kremlin.

She claimed she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. said it became clear that she had nothing meaningful.

“The comments (inaudible) were making about any type of information Hillary Clinton were vague, they were meaningless. Others exited the meeting very quickly. The meeting itself was very brief. There was no information given. There was no action taken. There was no follow-up,” counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said.

Lawmakers and special counsel Robert Mueller continue to investigate whether any of the president’s associates colluded with Moscow during the 2016 election.

Trump Jr’s initial account of the meeting made no mention of Hillary Clinton, but he tweeted on Monday, “no inconsistency in statements, meeting ended up being primarily about adoptions.”

“The only think I see inappropriate about the meeting were the people who leaked information about the meeting after it was voluntarily disclosed,” Hucakbee Sanders said.

The White House said President Trump only found out about the meeting in the last few days.

The Kremlin said it has no ties with Veselnitskaya.