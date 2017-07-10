Report: Yankees, White Sox Far Apart In Talks For Quintana

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees remain interested in trading for White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, although they’re not crazy about the price tag, according to a report.

Jon Heyman, of FanRag Sports and WFAN, reported Monday that the Yanks and Astros are considered prime landing spots for the left-hander, but Chicago is asking for two high-level prospects.

In the Yankees’ case, shortstop Gleyber Torres and outfielder Clint Frazier have been mentioned, Heyman reported. Neither the Yankees nor Astros appear prepared to give up such highly regarded prospects, the report added.

In setting such a steep price, the White Sox understand the trade market for starting pitchers this summer is thin, Heyman reported. Only time will tell if they lower the price before the July 31 trade deadline.

If the Yankees hope to play deep into the postseason, their rotation could use some shoring up. Starter Masahiro Tanaka has struggled all season, going 7-8 with a 5.47 ERA. Michael Pineda is slumping as well, going 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA in his last five starts.

Reports of the Yankees’ interest in Quintana, who played in New York’s farm system from 2008-11, first surfaced in December. This season, Quintana is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA. It’s the first time his ERA has been north of 4.00 in his six-year career.

Quintana, 28, is making $7 million this season and $8.85 million next year, and his contract includes club options for 2019 and 2020 at $10.5 million a year.

MLB.com reported that scouts from the Yankees, Orioles, Royals, Angels, Blue Jays and Cardinals watched Quintana pitch Saturday against the Rockies.

The Yankees, however, aren’t just interested in a starter. According to multiple reports, they’re looking to upgrade their bullpen, too. Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances have not been as dominant this season, and Tyler Clippard is having arguably the worst year of his career.

The New York Post reported Sunday night that the Bombers are “among many contenders” who have contacted the Miami Marlins about David Phelps and AJ Ramos.

In 41 appearances this season, Phelps, 30, has a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander was drafted by the Yankees in 2008 and pitched for the big-league team from 2012-14.

Ramos, also a 30-year-old righty, has pitched in 34 games this season and has a 3.51 ERA.

The Post also reported over the weekend that the Yankees are interested in the Padres’ Brad Hand. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 2.30 ERA in 42 appearances this season.