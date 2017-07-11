7/11 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

NOW: Funeral For Det. Miosotis Familia | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

July 11, 2017 11:01 AM

Good Morning New York City,

Today we woke up with temperatures in the lower 70s. Expect temps to continue to rise today due to the warm front that pushed through last night. Temperatures for today are expected to peak in the upper 80s, some areas may even break into 90s. It is quite possible that with this temperature increase there will be an instability increase as well. Scattered spotty storms are predicted in today’s show.

This evening gives way to a 40% probability of precipitation, around the city. Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there will be a cold front stalling north of the region. Eventually the cold front will push through most likely by Thursday. While this front is stalled Temps in NYC will remain in the mid to upper 80s, peaking at 89 degrees for Thursday afternoon.

The cold front will finally rip through the area on Thursday evening bringing with it cold drier North Westerly air. Temps on Friday are forecasted to drop into the upper 70s. Rain chance for
Friday shows 50% PoP, make sure to bring your umbrellas with you on your commute.

