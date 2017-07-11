Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 11, 2017

The Home Run Derby, or rather the presentation of the Home Run Derby, was front and center during Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys were on their collective game Tuesday morning, discussing, among other things, Aaron Judge’s memorable Home Run Derby debut, the manner in which the Knicks reintroduced Tim Hardaway, Jr. after signing him to a $71 million deal, and Jerry Recco’s vacation planning.
Boomer and Craig also delved into Todd Marinovich’s attempt at a comeback, Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s tax burden, the disappointing Mets pitching staff, Phil Jackson’s arrogance, and a fielded some complaints from a 75-year-old gal named “Michelle.”
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!