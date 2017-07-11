Police: Man Wanted For Questioning After Couple Assaulted In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a person of interest in connection with the assault of a couple in East Harlem.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday in the area of East 112th Street and Park Avenue.

Police said a man walked up to the couple, a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, and began beating them. The man was punched in the mouth and stomach while the woman was punched in the face and head, according to investigators.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

Police have released surveillance images of the person of interest, who they say is wanted for questioning. They describe him as a black man in his 30s who is around 6’2″ tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

