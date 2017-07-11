Donald Trump Jr. Under Fire For Meeting With Russian Attorney During Presidential Campaign

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Trump defended his son Tuesday after Donald Trump Jr. released a series of emails connected to his meeting with a Russian attorney during last year’s presidential campaign.

The president’s Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Mr. Trump’s statement in an off-camera briefing.

“My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency,” the statement read.

Right before the New York Times was going to publish it, Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain that initiated his meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with possible ties to the Kremlin.

An exchange between Donald Trump Jr. and music publicist Rob Goldstone says the lawyer had information from the Russian government that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr. replied, “If it’s what you say I love it, especially later in the summer.”

One of the emails also revealed the meeting was part of the Russian government’s support to aid his father’s candidacy.

But the Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. and other campaign officials denied in an interview with NBC News ever having any information on Clinton.

“It’s quite possible that maybe they were looking for such information they wanted it so badly,” she said.

Trump Jr. says Veselnitskaya did not have any relevant information and wanted to talk about adoption.

Meanwhile, Senators on the Intelligence Committee say they want to hear more.

“The fact that we are finding out about this in July is disturbing,” Senator Lindsay Graham (R-S.C) said. “Whatever they have about Russia they have to get out about Russia.”

“It was in black and white that it was part of a Russian government effort to help Trump discredit Clinton,” Senator Mark Warner (D-Va) said.

On another front, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has decided to delay the Senate’s recess, hoping to get something done concerning a health care bill.

So far, ten Republicans say they cannot vote for the bill in its current form.