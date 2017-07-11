E-ZPass Users Don’t Get Discount Everywhere, AAA Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Whether commuters get a discount for using E-ZPass depends on where they are using it, AAA has discovered.
“We’ve found that there’s a terrible, dirty little secret,” AAA’s Robert Sinclair Jr. told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.
Sinclair said not every E-ZPass is created equal.
“A lot of people who are using E-ZPass on facilities other than those that issued their E-ZPass are being charged the cash rate,”
In other words, someone with a New Jersey E-ZPass and who uses a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridge or tunnel will not receive a discount.
“We think this is patently unfair,” Sinclair said.
New Jersey E-ZPass holders paid $14 million in MTA tolls last year. An MTA spokesman said if those who want a discount need to get a New York E-ZPass.