Funeral Arrangements Being Finalized For Slain New York State Trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Funeral arrangements are still being finalized for the New York state trooper who was fatally shot while responding to reports of gunfire at a home upstate.
Trooper Joel Davis, 36, was shot once in the torso moments after arriving at the Jefferson County home of Justin and Nichole Walters around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say he was the first trooper to arrive after gunshots were heard at the couple’s home in the town of Theresa.
Davis died about an hour later at the hospital in nearby Watertown.
Nichole Walters was found dead on her home’s driveway. Police say the 27-year-old mother of one had been shot multiple times.
Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, of Zeeland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of murder.
The 32-year-old is an active duty infantryman at neighboring Fort Drum. He has served at the post since joining the Army in 2007. Walters was deployed to Afghanistan for one-year tours with the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade in January 2009 and again in March 2011, according to the Army.
Flags across New York state will fly at half staff this week in honor of Davis, who is survived by his wife and three children.
