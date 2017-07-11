Happenings For Wednesday, July 12, 2017

The Sunset Pic That’ll Take Over Instagram

Twice a year, the sun sets in perfect alignment with Manhattan’s grid. And twice a year, crowds with gather in the streets to document “Manhattanhenge” in anticipation of social media likes.

The first two dates of this summer were in May, but clouds prevented eager New Yorkers from seeing the sun from sinking between the skyscrapers. Your next chance is tonight at 8:20 p.m. and Thursday at 8:21 p.m. – just cross your fingers for clear skies.

A trustworthy-seeming guy named Neil deGrasse Tyson says the best Manhattanhenge viewing spots are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets. The east side of the city will give the total effect, but you’ll probably find less crowds as you head towards the Hudson.

Halloween in July

Who needs sunshine and summer when you can have blood and gore?

The Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Scary Movies X has lined up a screamfest of new screenings. This year, the horror movie festival includes filmmaker Damien Power’s survival thriller Killing Ground, director Damien Leone’s clown-centric film Terrifier and Colin Minihan’s zombie scare It Stains the Sands Red.

Festivities also include a “Cake, Clowns, & Corpses”-themed 10th birthday party for the fest and an evening with horror actor Bob Balaban.

Tickets for the events, which run from July 14 to July 20, start at just $9. Multiple film discount packages and $125 All Access Passes are also available.

(Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Boogie Down Bronx Does EDM

Get ready for the Greatest Day Ever, now expanded over an entire weekend.

The Brunch Bounce & Adidas Originals music festival is back for its fourth edition and taking it up to the Bronx. There, Dillon Francis and Diplo will headline the event with support from Anna Lunoe, Mr. Carmack, Post Malone, What So Not and more.

The Greatest Day Ever takes place July 15 and 1. Tickets are available here, starting at $50.