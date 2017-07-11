Marine Corps Plane Crashes In Mississippi; 16 Killed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Marine Corps plane crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard.
The refueling aircraft spiraled into the field and burst into flames Monday afternoon.
The intense fire was fed by jet fuel and towering plumes of black smoke were visible for miles.
President Donald Trump offered condolences to the families tweeting early Tuesday, “Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all!”
The KC-130 plane was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
