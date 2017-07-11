Thousands Expected To Gather For Funeral Of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands are expected to gather Tuesday for the funeral of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was ambushed and killed last week while sitting in a mobile command unit in the Bronx.

Officer Familia was remembered at her wake Monday for her selflessness and constant dedication to her family, her community and her duty as a member of the NYPD.

“Miosotis was such a good person, a good mother, hardworking. She was so passionate about her work. She always was so happy to go to work,” her sister, Adriana Sanchez, said. “She was an exceptional person and I know she’s up with God looking at us, and she’s seeing all of you, all the support she’s gotten from everybody.”

Inspector Philip Rivera, Familia’s commanding officer at the 46th precinct, said Officer Familia was “a true asset to this department, to this city, a beautiful person inside and out.

“Always had a smile and a few kind words for everybody,” he said.

Among the mourners were police officers from around the country as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“It’s hard to find the words,” Cuomo said. “It’s senseless, it’s brutal, it’s violent.”

It was early last Wednesday morning that police say the 12-year veteran was attacked by 34-year-old Alexander Bonds. Police said he walked up the mobile command unit and opened fire, shooting Officer Familia in the head.

He then ran from scene but was shot and killed by responding officers when police said he pulled the gun on them.

Officer Familia was mother of a 20-year-old daughter and also leaves behind 12-year-old twins.

“There’s no words that are going to take away the grief and the pain and the suffering that they feel,” Inspector Rivera said.

Officer Familia was born and raised in the Bronx, but was of Dominican roots. Officers from the Dominican Republic folded a flag from their county before carrying it into the wake.

The impact of her passing has been felt by so many.

“This act of madness was not only against her and her family, not only against the NYPD, but it was against all of us,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at World Changers Church on the Grand Concourse.