LIRR, NJ TRANSIT Commuters Face Second Day Of Penn Station Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Commuters are facing day two of service changes after handling the first day of extensive repair work at Penn Station without any major issues.

Hundreds of thousands of Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT commuters dealt with some confusion, a bit of overcrowding and some delays at the start of what figures to be an arduous two-month period.

NJ TRANSIT spokesman Charles Ingoglia declared the Monday morning commute a success, but said there was room for improvement, including directing people to a less crowded PATH entrance.

“We’re pleased with the results so far and we’re pleased that our commuters have really adapted to it flawlessly,” said Ingoglia.

NJ TRANSIT Morris and Essex line commuters packed into Hoboken. Despite adding additional PATH trains to Manhattan, some couldn’t spare any room for people who wanted to get on board, the doors barely closing.

As far as the LIRR is concerned, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota is calling Monday’s commute a success.

“When it works, it works really well and this morning it worked really well,” Lhota said Monday.

Data showed most LIRR customers opted for the train, with 10,000 making transfers at Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.

“Buses were not used as much as we thought, ferries were not used as much as we thought and we have to see what Long Islanders prefer and we’ll adjust accordingly,” Lhota said.

While some seem bewildered by a new routine, others said the commute wasn’t much different than normal and the transit agencies were exhaling.

“I expected it to be much, much worse,” one woman said. “Frankly, its hard for me to commute anyways, but it seemed to be fine.”

But not everyone agreed.

“This is hell,” said Hoboken commuter Judi Eskenazi. “It’s pretty bad over here.”

Because of the available options, like ferries, buses and the rerouting of trains, there was a decrease in passengers arriving into Penn as work is underway.

Amtrak’s CEO Wick Moorman said vacation may have also played a part in the smooth commute Monday.

“We’ve got another week right at the end of a holiday week,” he said. “We’ll have to see what happens tomorrow and what the passenger count does next week.”

The work was initially scheduled for nights and weekends over a few years, but two recent derailments and other problems that spotlighted the station’s aging infrastructure convinced Amtrak to accelerate the schedule.

