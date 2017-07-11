NOW: Funeral For Det. Miosotis Familia | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Knicks Expected To Name Steve Mills Team President

July 11, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: New York Knicks, Steve Mills

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Knicks are reportedly planning to name Steve Mills team president and shift their search to finding his No. 2.

Citing sources familiar with the front-office search, the New York Post reported Tuesday morning that no negotiations have begun between the Knicks and Mills, but owner James Dolan is moving forward with a plan to promote the general manager.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Fans, Be Afraid — Steve Mills Is Running The Show Now

Mills has worked for the Knicks and Madison Square Garden in various capacities for all but four years since 1999. He was hired as team president before the 2013-14 season but was moved to GM five months later when the Knicks hired Phil Jackson. The team and Jackson parted ways last month after three losing seasons.

The Knicks initially expressed interest in hiring former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as president. But Griffin took himself out of the running, reportedly because the Knicks were unwilling to give him full autonomy on personnel decisions and would not allow him to bring in his own staff.

Steve Mills

Steve Mills represents the New York Knicks during the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery on May 19, 2015. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Mills has been running the Knicks’ basketball operations since Jackson’s departure. He has made one significant free agent signing this summer, adding restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. — whom the Knicks drafted in 2013 and traded to Atlanta two years later — for four years, $71 million.

Mills did not attend Hardaway’s introductory news conference Monday because, according to the Post, he did not have answers about the makeup of the front office.

One possibility to replace Mills as general manager is former Knicks All-Star Allan Houston, who is currently the team’s assistant general manager and runs the G League Westchester Knicks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch