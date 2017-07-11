Report: Knicks Expected To Name Steve Mills Team President

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks are reportedly planning to name Steve Mills team president and shift their search to finding his No. 2.

Citing sources familiar with the front-office search, the New York Post reported Tuesday morning that no negotiations have begun between the Knicks and Mills, but owner James Dolan is moving forward with a plan to promote the general manager.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Fans, Be Afraid — Steve Mills Is Running The Show Now

Mills has worked for the Knicks and Madison Square Garden in various capacities for all but four years since 1999. He was hired as team president before the 2013-14 season but was moved to GM five months later when the Knicks hired Phil Jackson. The team and Jackson parted ways last month after three losing seasons.

The Knicks initially expressed interest in hiring former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as president. But Griffin took himself out of the running, reportedly because the Knicks were unwilling to give him full autonomy on personnel decisions and would not allow him to bring in his own staff.

Mills has been running the Knicks’ basketball operations since Jackson’s departure. He has made one significant free agent signing this summer, adding restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. — whom the Knicks drafted in 2013 and traded to Atlanta two years later — for four years, $71 million.

Mills did not attend Hardaway’s introductory news conference Monday because, according to the Post, he did not have answers about the makeup of the front office.

One possibility to replace Mills as general manager is former Knicks All-Star Allan Houston, who is currently the team’s assistant general manager and runs the G League Westchester Knicks.