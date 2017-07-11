Spectrum Says Vandals Cause Another Outage In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are more problems for Spectrum customers in Queens.

The company said in a statement that TV, internet and phone services for Spectrum customers in central Queens are being affected after vandals damaged a fiber optic cable.

Crews are on the scene making repairs.

Central Queens customers, we have crews onsite working to repair a vandalized fiber optic cable and hope to have svcs restored ASAP. Thanks. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) July 11, 2017

This is not the first time vandals have targeted Spectrum cables.

On June 26, nearly 60,000 customers throughout Queens and Brooklyn were left without cable, internet or phone service after vandals cut Spectrum cable wires.

Contractors spent more than 16 hours trying to fix torn fibers. They told CBS2 whoever did it knew exactly what to do, as the wires are under heavy metal doors and are so thick that only tools can cut them.

Back in April, vandals cut a Spectrum fiber optic cable on Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens. The vandalism affected 30,000 cable subscribers and caused $12,000 in damage, sources said.

A fiber optic cable was also damaged at Beach 94th Street and Beach Channel Drive below the Cross Bay Bridge around the same time, resulting in several thousand dollars in damage.

Police sources link it back to Spectrum technicians, who have been on strike for months.