NOW: Funeral For Det. Miosotis Familia | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Spectrum Says Vandals Cause Another Outage In Queens

July 11, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Spectrum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are more problems for Spectrum customers in Queens.

The company said in a statement that TV, internet and phone services for Spectrum customers in central Queens are being affected after vandals damaged a fiber optic cable.

Crews are on the scene making repairs.

This is not the first time vandals have targeted Spectrum cables.

On June 26, nearly 60,000 customers throughout Queens and Brooklyn were left without cable, internet or phone service after vandals cut Spectrum cable wires.

Contractors spent more than 16 hours trying to fix torn fibers. They told CBS2 whoever did it knew exactly what to do, as the wires are under heavy metal doors and are so thick that only tools can cut them.

Back in April, vandals cut a Spectrum fiber optic cable on Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens. The vandalism affected 30,000 cable subscribers and caused $12,000 in damage, sources said.

A fiber optic cable was also damaged at Beach 94th Street and Beach Channel Drive below the Cross Bay Bridge around the same time, resulting in several thousand dollars in damage.

Police sources link it back to Spectrum technicians, who have been on strike for months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch