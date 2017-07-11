‘Summer Streets’ Festival To Celebrate 10 Years In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer Streets is about to take over the city.

A seven-mile stretch of Manhattan will be shutting down to vehicular traffic for several hours on Saturdays next month so New Yorkers can have some fun in the streets.

Ever think of running through a life size dishwasher? Well, that’s something you can do at Summer Streets.

“Children, adults of all ages, can come in and actually play and experience an entire dishwasher like it was a real dishwasher,” LG’s Peggy Ang said. “You can slide down a giant spoon, you can run through the sprinkler of the sprinkler system in the QuadWash dishwasher and you can run through giant forks.”

You can also take a “smell tour” of the city.

Take the #smelltour ( not kidding) at #SummerStreets 2017. Yes, dog poop and garbage is in the list #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/tYxVFxAkww — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) July 11, 2017

There will also be live dancing, a water slide, miniature golf, and a group dining experience.

“Food is more than taste, so basically it’s all about memories, about personal culture, about history and identity,” food designer Nicholas Fonseca said. “The food sessions is all about the stories that we eat.”

Summer Streets will take place at six locations up and down Park Avenue for the first three Saturdays in August from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the event.