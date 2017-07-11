1 Injured When Huge Tree Crushes Car, Falls On 2 Homes In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A huge tree came crashing down across a Bronx street, injuring a person, crushing a car and hitting two homes.

The tree came down on East 238th Street near Martha Avenue in the Woodlawn Heights section at around 10 a.m.

One woman was suffered a minor injury and was taken to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, authorities said.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Reena Roy that there was a loud boom that sounded like and earthquake and then they heard someone screaming for help.

“She was just standing in the middle of the garden screaming at the top of her lungs, but she couldn’t move. So we ran into the garden and kind of just dragged her out,” said Maureen Donahue.

“I was sitting on my bed, and it just sounded like the end of the world was coming,” said Tom Letizia. “All you heard was just crushing and crushing and crushing. It went on, it felt like minutes. I ran to the front of my apartment, because my son sleeps in there, and that’s where we saw the tree coming into the window.”

“I was kind of sleeping when it happened. But I heard a ton of cracking, like an earthquake, and then a huge slam,” said Jason Letizia.

Neighbors told Roy they had asked for years for the city to take the tree down, but it never happened.