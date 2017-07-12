LaGuardia, Newark And JFK Workers Call Off Strike

July 12, 2017 5:43 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) —Hundreds of workers at Newark, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports have called off a strike and are returning to the negotiating table.

The workers are in a labor dispute with their employer, PrimeFlight, a subcontractor for several airlines and are represented by the Service Employees Union. They work at the airports as skycaps, baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and shuttle drivers.

The workers voted to walk out Tuesday night over what they described as “unfair labor practices” but called off the strike early Wednesday morning.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

