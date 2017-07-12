Search On For Suspect Who Robbed Man, 72, In Astoria

July 12, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: Astoria, Queens, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who robbed a 72-year-old man in Astoria, Queens this week.

Police said around 2:21 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached the man from behind in front of 37-10 Broadway, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect forcibly took the man’s wallet and ran off, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and knees and was taken to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, tan pants, and blue and white sneakers.

Police have released a surveillance photo and video.

Astoria Robbery Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in the robbery of a 72-year-old man in Astoria, Queens on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch