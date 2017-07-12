Search On For Suspect Who Robbed Man, 72, In Astoria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who robbed a 72-year-old man in Astoria, Queens this week.
Police said around 2:21 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached the man from behind in front of 37-10 Broadway, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect forcibly took the man’s wallet and ran off, police said.
The victim suffered injuries to his face and knees and was taken to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital for treatment, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, tan pants, and blue and white sneakers.
Police have released a surveillance photo and video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.