Back Stories: Blackout Of ’77 Continues

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 12, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Our look back on the blackout of 1977 continues.

Former WCBS reporter Steve Reed recalls the chaos at Irving Place and the Con Ed headquarters.

“I remember hearing breaking glass,” he says. “Finally I got to East Harlem, and then it was the same thing going on there.”

Reed says it was a completely different scene from the blackout in 1965.

“I spent the entire night roaming the streets, describing and witnesses the mayhem,” he says.

