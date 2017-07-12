2 Of Top 10 ‘Best Colleges For Your Money’ Are In Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Everyone knows college is expensive, and that has some folks wondering if it’s worth it.
If you’re looking for bang for your buck, Money Magazine has ranked the 71 best colleges for your money.
To qualify for the list, the colleges had to have at least 500 students, be in good financial shape and rank in Money’s top 25% of graduation rates. The magazine then put the list together measuring education quality, affordability and outcomes.
The top two spots were occupied by Princeton and CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College.
