Best Views On ‘Manhattanhenge’ Start Tonight

(NEW YORK/CBSNewYork) – Hopefully tonight’s chance of rain will hold off enough to allow good viewing of “Manhattanhenge” – also known as the Manhattan Solstice – when the setting sun aligns precisely with Manhattan’s street grid and makes some stunning sights over the Hudson River.
Twice a year, people gather in several spots to get perfect pictures of the event – so much it’s considered “an Instragram holiday” for selfies and beauty shots.
The best views of the July Manhattanhenge are on wide cross-streets such as 14th, 34th, 42nd, 57t, and 79th streets.
Tonight’s event promises a full sun viewing at 8:20 p.m., with an half-sun visible Thursday night at 8:21 p.m., depending on weather.
PHOTOS: View Scenes Of Manhattanhenge 2016
This year’s earlier Manhattanhenge event happened on Memorial Day back in May.
The term “Manhattanhenge” is attributed to Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson from the American Museum of Natural History. Much like Stonehenge, the ring of standing stones erected in prehistoric times near modern Wiltshire, Enland, the skyscapers of midtown frame the setting sun to the west perfectly once in the spring and again in the summer.