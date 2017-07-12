Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 12, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured an angry Boomer — and let’s just leave it at that.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the “hump day” edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys navigated us through Wednesday as only they can, beginning with a recap of the MLB All-Star Game. The first press conference for the highly anticipated Mayweather-McGregor fight took place Tuesday in Los Angeles and did not disappoint.

Later, Craig explained why the idea of expansion of pro sports outside of the United States doesn’t sit well with him, and the guys got into a spirited discussion about the Knicks locking up Ron Baker “the shot maker.”

Evan Roberts eventually called in to defend his actions while working with Gov. Chris Christie earlier in the week. Then, Christie, himself, dialed up the guys to announce that Craig’s big fight party planned for Drumthwacket has been canceled.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

