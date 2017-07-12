4-Year-Old Girl, 2 Men Shot Outside Bodega In The Bronx

July 12, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, have been shot outside a bodega in the Bronx.

Gunfire erupted after fight broke out on the sidewalk outside 390 East 167th St. around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 4-year-old girl was shot once in the back when two gunman fired more than 19 shots. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

A 33-year-old man, who was believed to be the intended target, was shot multiple times in the legs and a 47-year-old man was shot in the back.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police responded to the shooting after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. The sensors notify authorities when the sounds of gunfire are detected.

The suspects fled in a red car.

Police are canvassing hospitals for additional victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch