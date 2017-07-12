Senate Hearing For Trump’s Choice To Lead FBI

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next FBI director.
The hearing is expected to focus on the FBI’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and Wray’s ability to remain independent from Trump.
Wray is a former Justice Department official who served as Gov. Chris Christie‘s personal attorney during the “Bridgegate” investigation.
When announcing his choice last month, Trump called Wray “a man of impeccable credentials.”
Wray works in private practice for the King & Spalding law firm. He represented Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to shut down access lanes to the bridge in 2013 for political retaliation against the mayor of Fort Lee who wouldn’t endorse Christie.
The confirmation hearing comes on the same day as the sentencing of the scheme’s mastermind.
Wray was also integral in the Department of Justice’s response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, playing a role in the oversight and legaloperational actions in the war on terrorism.