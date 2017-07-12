Bridgegate Mastermind David Wildstein To Be Sentenced

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — David Wildstein will appear in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for his role in orchestrating the scheme to close access lanes at the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

Wildstein is scheduled to go before a federal judge at 11 a.m.

Under terms of his guilty plea in 2015 he could be sentenced to 21 to 27 months in prison, but both the prosecution and defense are asking for probation due to Wildstein’s cooperation in the case, which helped lead to the convictions of two former allies of Gov. Chris Christie.

“Were it not for Wildstein’s decision to cooperate and disclose the true nature of the lane reductions, there likely would have been no prosecutions related to the Bridge Scheme,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge released Tuesday.

Wildstein’s testimony helped convict former Christie staffer Bridget Kelly and Wildstein’s former supervisor, former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive Bill Baroni, last fall.

Wildstein testified he used his position at the Port Authority to lead a scheme to close lanes near the bridge to punish Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie’s 2013 re-election bid.

Kelly and Baroni were sentenced to 18 and 24 months in prison, respectively, in March. Both have appealed their convictions.

Christie wasn’t charged but saw his presidential aspirations run aground by a scandal that dragged on for more than three years. The scandal contributed to his approval rating falling from around 70 percent to 15 percent.

