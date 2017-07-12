CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Happenings For July 13

July 12, 2017 4:44 PM

Bikes, Beer and Bands
New Belgium Brewing Company’s “Tour de Fat” is a traveling festival unlike any other, and it’s all coming to the Big Apple on Saturday, July 15.

The highlight of this event, now in its 18th season, include the Slow Ride, a biking competition where the winner is actually the person who crosses the finish line last. The catch? Your foot can’t touch the ground at any point.

There’s also a dance contest, fashion show (costumes are encouraged, or simply sipping a cold brew (of course) and taking in the plethora of vaudeville acts throughout the day. To top things off, The Naked and Famous will perform.

Tickets to this one-of-a-kind party are just $25, and proceeds will benefit Charity: Water.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

And All That Jazz
Warm up your vocal chords – because this is not your average summer movie screening.

Hudson River Park’s Riverflicks gets a sing-along edition on Thursday night with the Oscar-winning 2002 film Chicago. Based on the Broadway show (which is playing nearby in the theater district), this musical follows the Windy City’s most notorious lady criminals – and their quest to turn their headline-making trials into a career.

The film starts at sunset (around 8:30 p.m.) at Hudson River Park’s Clinton Cove, between 55th and 56th St. on the west side. The free event even includes popcorn. They’re also hosting a sing-along to Mamma Mia on August 10. If you’re not really into all that “Razzle Dazzle,” check out the rest of Hudson River Park’s summer movie schedule.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Don’t Speak – Just Sing
Are you yearning for the simpler times, when neon windbreakers and fanny packs were in fashion? When you turned on the radio instead of searched Spotify for music? When you had to stay home to take a phone call?

Sounds like you need a time warp. Luckily, Dirty Thursday: ’90s Night at House of Yes in Brooklyn is the cure.

Don your favorite throwback outfit (were flannels ever out?) and jam out to your favorite tunes, because free drinks await those who go all out.

Did we not mention this yet? Oh yes, the event is free! You can register here.

