Investigators Sift For Clues In Deadly Mississippi Military Plane Crash

ITTA BENA, Miss. (CBSNewYork/AP) — With debris scattered for miles across the flat countryside of the Mississippi Delta, federal and local officials combed soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

Several bouquets were left at the main gate of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, where the plane was based. Officials said some of those killed were from the base, but Stewart was closed to reporters and did not issue a statement.

“We’ve had significant loss of life and that will affect members of our own family here from Stewart National Guard Base,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said.

“We’re feeling the pain that everybody else is,” Robert Brush said after dropping off three pots of red, white and blue petunias. He works for a landscaping company that serves the base.

Seven of the victims were from special operations units at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Military officials continued to withhold the names of the dead, saying they were notifying family members.

But one of the fallen Marines has been identified by his brother as 31-year-old Julian Kevianne from the Detroit area living in New Windsor, New York.

Another Marine killed was 46-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson of Vermont. His father, Kevin Johnson, described him as a gentle man who loved to fly.

“He was looking forward to retirement next year,” he said. “He said it was time to move on and let some of the other kids take over.”

The KC-130 plane originated Monday from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The refueling aircraft was taking people and equipment to Naval Air Field El Centro, California when it spiraled into the field near Itta Bena and burst into flames Monday afternoon.

“They were on a mission to transport personnel and equipment,” Marine Maj. Andrew Aranda said.

Witnesses said they heard low, rumbling explosions when the plane was still high in the sky Monday, saw the aircraft spiraling toward the flat, green landscape and spotted an apparently empty parachute floating toward the earth. Bodies were found more than a mile from the plane.

It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster since 2005, when a transport helicopter went down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor.

The Marine Corps said the cause was under investigation and offered no information on whether the plane issued a distress call. FBI agents joined military investigators, though Aranda told reporters no foul play was suspected.

“They are looking at the debris and will be collecting information off of that to figure out what happened,” Aranda said. The county coroner, meanwhile, ferried more body bags into fields to remove remains.

The KC-130 is used to refuel aircraft in flight and transport cargo and troops.

