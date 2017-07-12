CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Experimental Blood Test Could Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early

July 12, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, Pancreatic Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer Test

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pancreatic cancer will strike 53,000 Americans this year, and sadly, most of them will die within a year.

But as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, an experimental blood test may be able to detect the lethal disease at an early stage.

Pancreatic cancer, like many other cancers, is deadly because it usually does not cause many symptoms until it is at an advanced and incurable stage.

Now, researchers believe they may have fond some blood markers that could detect pancreatic cancer at an early, and perhaps treatable, stage.

Blood tests for cancer – especially early-stage cancer – have been the holy grail of early detection. They are low-risk and usually relatively expensive.

The most common is the PSA test for prostate cancer, and there is a similar test for pancreas cancer. But like the PSA test, the blood marker for pancreatic cancer can be elevated for a number of reasons.

“In other diseases as well that are not cancerous, like pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas as well as bile duct obstruction, so it doesn’t tell us specifically about the pancreas cancer,” said Dr. Daniel Labow of Mount Sinai Hospital.

But now, a study in the journal Science Translational Medicine may change that. University of Pennsylvania researchers have found a blood protein, which combined with the old blood test has specifically identified early-stage pancreatic cancer.

Labow, the chief of the surgical oncology division at Mount Sinai Hospital, cautions that the test is very preliminary and so far has only been conducted in the lab – not in actual clinical use. But he said it is a hopeful development.

“Because pancreas cancer is such a lethal disease, anytime we can pick up the disease earlier and give us more information, the better chance we have to impact the survival and cure,” he said.

And even if the test is validated, the hard question is who should be tested.

“There’s no great proof that any one population has increased risk, but if there’s any suspicion, then obviously, we could test it early – such as patients with chronic pancreatitis; certainly a significant family history of pancreas cancer,” Labow said.

Another use for the test would be to find early signs of recurrence after a patient has had pancreatic cancer.

In any case, researchers will have to validate the blood test in real-world situations in the clinic before it can be approved – and that could take years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch