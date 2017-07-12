CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Man Who Got 10 Years For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In 2005 Gets 20 Years To Life For Raping Woman In 2015

July 12, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Rape

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man who raped an 8-year-old girl in 2005 is back behind bars for a series of attacks on suburban New York women.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Akhim Blount has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Authorities say the registered sex offender had been released after completing most of a 10-year sentence.

ahkimblount Man Who Got 10 Years For Raping 8 Year Old Girl In 2005 Gets 20 Years To Life For Raping Woman In 2015

(credit: Westchester County District Attorney’s Office)

Then he attacked three women in Yonkers in September 2015.

He choked, raped and robbed a 57-year-old woman in a residential area and threatened to cut off her head, prosecutors said.

Another was grabbed while getting out of her car and violently groped, but managed to get free.

Blount also jumped into a woman’s car at the Cross County Shopping Center. He robbed and threatened to knife her, but she broke free during a struggle and fled.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

