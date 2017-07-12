Report: Carmelo Anthony ‘Confident’ Knicks Will Trade Him To Rockets

Ryan Mayer

The Carmelo Anthony drama of “will he or won’t he be traded” has enveloped the Knicks for the past six months. Due to the no-trade clause built into his contract, the biggest question was when or even if Carmelo would decide to waive that clause and allow the team to find another suitor for him. Well, it appears that he is willing to do so to join up with his friend Chris Paul in Houston.

The Anthony-to-Rockets rumors began as soon as Houston engineered a trade to acquire Paul just prior to the beginning of the free agency period. According to a report from ESPN’s Ian Begley on “SportsCenter,” Anthony is “confident” that the Knicks will trade him to Houston. From Begley’s appearance:

“I’m told that Carmelo feels pretty confident that a deal will get done at this point to Houston. “But the teams, to date, are nowhere near the finish line, because it’s so tough for the Knicks and Rockets to get a deal together one-to-one. So, it looks like there’s going to have to be a third team involved. Probably Ryan Anderson is going to have to be moved off to that third team for this deal to happen.”

Anderson is owed $61.3 million over the next three seasons, a salary the Knicks are reportedly reluctant to take on.

Begley’s report comes just days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported that the Rockets were in “hot pursuit” of Anthony following the signing of James Harden’s extension.

ESPN story co-reported with @WindhorstESPN: James Harden locked into $228M deal, Rockets in hot pursuit of "Melo. https://t.co/6w9nHfAP4E — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2017

As Begley stressed, the teams aren’t yet close to a deal, and it’s going to take some maneuvering in order to get done, but it is interesting to hear that Carmelo is “confident” in the deal getting done.

(H/T to Bleacher Report)