High-End Vehicles, Watches & Guns Seized In Suffolk County Drug Bust

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A big drug bust on Long Island led to 16 arrests.
The Suffolk County district attorney’s office said the dealers ran their ring like a business, using high-end vehicles to deliver drugs to addicts’ doorsteps, mainly in Oakdale, Smithtown and Islip Terrace, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
The main defendant is 35-year-old Oswaldo Alfaro, of Jackson Heights, Queens.
Authorities said Alfaro made about $25,000 a week.
In total, police seized $125,000 in cash, one kilogram of heroin, 90 grams of crack cocaine, 195 grams of marijuana, three guns, Rolex watches, and nine high-end vehicles, including an Aston Martin, BMW and Mercedes Benz.
“When he’s up in a correctional facility upstate, he’s not wearing any of those watches and he’s not going to have two cents in his pocket,” Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota said.
Authorities said the drugs were stored in two homes, one in Central Islip and one in Brentwood. Living in the homes were a total of eight children, Hall reported.
Alfaro was charged with operating as a major trafficker, conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Fifteen others were arrested.