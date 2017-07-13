7/13 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Hazy, hot, and humid conditions on tap this afternoon with thunderstorms expected later. Highs today will top out in the low 90’s with feels like temps in the mid and upper 90’s!
We’ll see a lingering risk of storms into tonight with temperatures gradually cooling off towards daybreak. These storms may pack a punch, so flooding and gusty winds are possible.
There will be a lingering threat for showers and storms tomorrow with an elevated flood risk still in place. Expect much cooler temps with highs in the mid 70’s.
As for Saturday, we’ll start to dry out a bit with just a slight chance of showers, mainly off to the north and west. Highs that day will be in the low to mid 80’s.