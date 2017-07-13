7/13 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning folks! It’s a hot and sticky one out there and it’s only going to get hotter!
Waking up around the area this morning we have temperatures in the mid to high 70s with mostly clear skies and very humid conditions.
The humidity will stick around as the day continues and we’ll warm into the 90s with increasing clouds into the afternoon.
Some showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours into the evening, so keep that umbrella handy for your evening rush.
Friday will bring big changes with much cooler temperatures and the possibility of some flooding before warming up again with a great weekend on tap.
Have a great day and stay cool!