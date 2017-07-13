EYE ON WEATHER: Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert In Effect | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

7/13 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

July 13, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning folks! It’s a hot and sticky one out there and it’s only going to get hotter!

nu tu skycast 3d today2 7/13 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Waking up around the area this morning we have temperatures in the mid to high 70s with mostly clear skies and very humid conditions.

The humidity will stick around as the day continues and we’ll warm into the 90s with increasing clouds into the afternoon.

nu tu coming and going713 7/13 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

 

Some showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours into the evening, so keep that umbrella handy for your evening rush.

Friday will bring big changes with much cooler temperatures and the possibility of some flooding before warming up again with a great weekend on tap.

Have a great day and stay cool!

