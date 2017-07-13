Missing 11-Year-Old Keansburg Girl Found Dead

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The search for a missing 11-year-old Keansburg girl has ended in tragedy.
Sources tell CBS2 that Abbiegail Smith was the victim of a homicide.
Her body was found around 10:45 a.m. Thursday near the site of her disappearance at Hancock and Main Street.
“Unfortunately the case is no longer a missing persons investigation, it’s now a homicide investigation,” Christopher Gramiccioni told 1010 WINS.
Smith was last seen alive at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
“We were hopeful that we would find her, this is the tragic end to a terrible story as it is,” Gramiccioni said. “As you can imagine it’s very difficult for the mother who reported her missing.”
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Keansburg Police at (732) 787-0600