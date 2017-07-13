Back Stories: John F. Kennedy Jr.’s Deadly Plane Crash

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — July 1999 brought another sad chapter in the Kennedy family saga.
JFK Jr. was piloting a plane when it went down on its way to Martha’s Vineyard.
The bodies of “America’s Son,” his wife and sister-in-law were found a short time later.
“There was mourning from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis to JFK’s Tribeca apartment,” WCBS reporter Marla Diamond recalls.