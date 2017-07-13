Back Stories: John F. Kennedy Jr.’s Deadly Plane Crash

EYE ON WEATHER: Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert In Effect | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 13, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — July 1999 brought another sad chapter in the Kennedy family saga.

JFK Jr. was piloting a plane when it went down on its way to Martha’s Vineyard.

The bodies of “America’s Son,” his wife and sister-in-law were found a short time later.

“There was mourning from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis to JFK’s Tribeca apartment,” WCBS reporter Marla Diamond recalls.

