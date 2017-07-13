EYE ON WEATHER: Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert In Effect | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Jerry Is Always Ready To Bring The Noise

July 13, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

It makes no difference where the Boomer & Carton Show broadcasts from — not with Jerry Recco owning update responsibilities.

The “maven” was with the guys at the Mohegan Sun Golf Course on Thursday and he made the most of his time, even though there wasn’t any live local sports Wednesday night, due in part to baseball still being on the All-Star break.

Instead, Jerry was armed with the latest sound from the Mayweather-McGregor fight promotional tour. Boomer and Craig chimed in with their opinions about what has been taking place between the fighters, leading up to August’s bout.

Later, Boomer discussed Lonzo Ball’s Summer League performance on Wednesday, including the fashion statement the Lakers rookie made on the court.

