EYE ON WEATHER: Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert In Effect

Boomer & Carton: Live From Mohegan Sun Golf Course

July 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig broadcasted their Thursday morning show live from Johnny Damon’s charity golf tournament at Mohegan Sun in Baltic, Connecticut.

Even on a light day in sports, the guys still had plenty to talk about.

Carmelo Anthony remains a member of the Knicks, but for how long? Boomer and Craig got into the situation involving the veteran swingman and if New York will be able to pull off the long-rumored trade to Houston.

Later, Craig offered his take on Richard Sherman’s comments that NFL players need to prepare to sit out games for a better collective bargaining agreement. That led to an interesting back and forth with Boomer.

Have a listen.

