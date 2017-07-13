LISTEN: Giants’ Brandon Marshall Walks Off Of Boston Radio Interview

BALTIC, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Not interested in getting into a discussion about race, Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall stormed away from a Boston radio interview Thursday morning.

Marshall was a guest on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan Show,” which was broadcast from Johnny Damon’s celebrity golf tournament at Mohegan Sun in Baltic, Connecticut.

The hosts tried to ask Marshall about comments he made in 2015 after Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension was overturned. On Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” Marshall said then: “There are a lot of players out there that believe that white players, specifically at the quarterback position, are treated differently.”

But on Thursday, Marshall said: “I’m not getting into the race card with you guys, so if that’s what you guys want to do, then you can go there. But black guys in America get treated differently, period. So I’ll just say that.”

Listen to the interview here:



The hosts then pressed Marshall, who joins the Giants this season after spending the past two years with the Jets, about whether he believes black athletes are treated differently when disciplined by leagues.

“We done with this interview? Can I get off of this interview?” Marshall asked someone nearby before saying, “All right. I’m done with you guys.

“Change the subject or I’m getting off, I’m dropping the mic.”

Before the hosts could ask their next question, Marshall said: “I’m done with you guys. Bye.”

Seconds later, after Marshall had walked away from the table, one of the hosts said, “And he throws coffee on us.”