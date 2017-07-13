Search On For Suspects After 2 Women Killed In Brooklyn Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women are dead after police said shots were fired at a group of people in Brooklyn.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stuyvesant Garden Houses on Gates Avenue.
Police say the women were outside, part of a group of people, when two men fired shots toward the group sitting in the courtyard, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
One man who lives in the community described hearing the gunfire.
“Heard shots, four or five shots. Sounded like fire crackers, real loud,” resident Curtis Campbell said. “When I came outside, more than a dozen officers.”
A 21-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head while a 29-year-old woman was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
It’s not clear if the women were the intended targets
So far, no arrests have been made.