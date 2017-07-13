CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Report: Knicks Put Talks To To Trade Carmelo Anthony To Rockets On Hold

July 13, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As of Wednesday, a deal to trade Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks to the Houston Rockets was reportedly at the “2-yard line.”

But on Thursday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that those talks are now on hold.

MORE FROM CBS SPORTS

Citing league sources, ESPN reported that the Knicks were “pausing” the trade talks centered on Anthony and want to launch a conversation with him about “reincorporating him into the organization.”

ESPN reported that after talking with the Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers for nearly a month in pursuit of a deal, the Knicks told both teams they are stepping back from trade talks “for a short time.”

The rebuilding Knicks had been looking to trade Anthony, 33, since last season. The 10-time All-Star, however, must waive his no-trade clause. He had reportedly told the Knicks he’d be open to being dealt to Houston or Cleveland.

The Anthony-to-Rockets rumors began as soon as Houston engineered a trade to acquire point guard Chris Paul, a friend of Anthony’s, just prior to the beginning of the free agency signing period. The Daily News reported that Rockets All-Star James Harden began recruiting Anthony to Houston late last month at fashion week in Paris.

With Harden and Paul on the roster, the Rockets, who reached the Western Conference semifinals last season, are looking for one more piece to establish themselves as serious contenders for the NBA title. They had reportedly been targeting Paul George, but he was traded from the Pacers to the Thunder last month.

Anthony has two years and $54 million remaining on his contract and an $8.1 trade kicker. He, however, has the option of waiving or lowering the trade kicker.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch