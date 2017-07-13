Happenings For Friday, July 14

Call Me Never

Rather than throwing reminders and belongings of their ex out the window (not naming names…), some folks are brave enough to share their mementos with the Museum of Broken Relationships. You may even remember it from the last season of The Bachelor, where Nick Viall went on a group date.

Although the museum is located in Los Angeles, a pop-up exhibit – in partnership with Bravo’s new original docu-series A Night With My Ex, premiering Tuesday – is bringing some of the objects and their stories to New York City. The tales range from tear-jerking to LOL, but all of them will make you reflect on your own past loves. Head to Flatiron Plaza for the installation, on display from Sunday, July 16 (1 to 8 p.m.), to Monday, July 17 (11 a.m. to 7 pm.).

Finding Emo

You know that teenager is still in you. At Emo Night Brooklyn, release it.

Founded by two friends yearning for the days when Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Dashboard Confessional ruled their CD players, Emo Night has expended to hosting concerts across the country for nostalgia-craving lovers of pop-punk and emo music.

On top of jamming out to throwbacks, past nights have included surprise guests such as William Beckett of The Academy Is and Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory. Who knows who may show up to the Brooklyn Bowl for Friday’s show.

Tickets are available for $10 to $14. If you’re out of town, Emo Night goes cruisin’ on August 11.

I Scream, You Scream

There seems to be a “national holiday” for everything nowadays, but this is one we can definitely get behind.

July 16 marks National Ice Cream Day, meaning you have the perfect excuse to grab dessert this Sunday.

Many chains are honoring the sweet treat’s day with deals: McDonald’s is giving away soft serve cones (just download the mobile app) while Whole Foods is hosting in-store “Sundae Fundae” sampling events and making all Ben & Jerry’s pints two for $6.

If you’re ready to move to the big leagues, beat the heat with some of the best ice cream shops in the city. We recommend a rainbow-swirled cone at Big Gay Ice Cream Shop or a King Kong Banana Split at Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream.