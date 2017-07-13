CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Reports Say Knicks Agree To Terms With Scott Perry For GM Post | WFAN

Taxpayers, Local Leaders Raise More Concerns Over Mangano Giving Political Appointees Union Jobs

July 13, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: ed mangano, Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, Nassau County

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Taxpayers and community leaders continue to raise concerns following the latest rewards of so-called “political plums” coming from the Nassau County executive’s office.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan tried again Thursday to speak with someone from Ed Mangano’s administration, but was told no one was available. She wanted to learn more about the stunning maneuver rewarding 40 political appointees with permanent union jobs.

The move comes before the embattled county executive leaves office and faces a federal corruption trial.

“Very disappointed, because we do have people who are qualified to do the jobs,” one woman said.

“That’s his prerogative, but I’m sure it’s not building confidence in his legacy,” another added.

“We’re not proactive enough. We are too passive. I mean it’s easier just to be apathetic,” a man said.

George Marlin is anything about apathetic now that he says he’s able to speak his mind as a former member of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority overseeing Mangano’s fiscal affairs, McLogan reported.

“Now he’s pulled a new antic on his way out of office, because he refuses to resign under this indictment — namely taking his political hacks and putting them into union protected office so the next county executive who takes over can’t do a clean sweep of the county,” Marlin said.

Republican and Democratic county executive candidates have expressed outrage that Nassau County property owners are the ones footing the bill.

“That is, in my estimation as comptroller, costing the taxpayers about $250 million a year – all facets of patronage that we have and waste and favored contracts that we award to vendors for political contributions,” Nassau County Comptroller and Republican candidate George Maragos said.

“Every community services representative in the county who previously served at the pleasure of the county executive has become – with the stroke of the chief deputy’s pen – a protected union employee,” Democratic candidate Laura Curran said.

Meanwhile, NIFA has some very serious concerns about the county’s finances.

“We see that there are problems that are continuing to remain unsolved,” Executive Director Evan Cohen said.

Will Ed Mangano bite the bullet and balance the budget on his way out the door, or will he leave a political and fiscal meltdown on the lap of his successor?

The Independence party says it is waiting to hear if Mangano intends to run under its affiliation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch