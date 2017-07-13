Taxpayers, Local Leaders Raise More Concerns Over Mangano Giving Political Appointees Union Jobs

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Taxpayers and community leaders continue to raise concerns following the latest rewards of so-called “political plums” coming from the Nassau County executive’s office.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan tried again Thursday to speak with someone from Ed Mangano’s administration, but was told no one was available. She wanted to learn more about the stunning maneuver rewarding 40 political appointees with permanent union jobs.

The move comes before the embattled county executive leaves office and faces a federal corruption trial.

“Very disappointed, because we do have people who are qualified to do the jobs,” one woman said.

“That’s his prerogative, but I’m sure it’s not building confidence in his legacy,” another added.

“We’re not proactive enough. We are too passive. I mean it’s easier just to be apathetic,” a man said.

George Marlin is anything about apathetic now that he says he’s able to speak his mind as a former member of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority overseeing Mangano’s fiscal affairs, McLogan reported.

“Now he’s pulled a new antic on his way out of office, because he refuses to resign under this indictment — namely taking his political hacks and putting them into union protected office so the next county executive who takes over can’t do a clean sweep of the county,” Marlin said.

Republican and Democratic county executive candidates have expressed outrage that Nassau County property owners are the ones footing the bill.

“That is, in my estimation as comptroller, costing the taxpayers about $250 million a year – all facets of patronage that we have and waste and favored contracts that we award to vendors for political contributions,” Nassau County Comptroller and Republican candidate George Maragos said.

“Every community services representative in the county who previously served at the pleasure of the county executive has become – with the stroke of the chief deputy’s pen – a protected union employee,” Democratic candidate Laura Curran said.

Meanwhile, NIFA has some very serious concerns about the county’s finances.

“We see that there are problems that are continuing to remain unsolved,” Executive Director Evan Cohen said.

Will Ed Mangano bite the bullet and balance the budget on his way out the door, or will he leave a political and fiscal meltdown on the lap of his successor?

The Independence party says it is waiting to hear if Mangano intends to run under its affiliation.