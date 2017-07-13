Ne-Yo Opens Up About Being a New Parent, Supports March of Dimes on Prime Day 2017

We know Ne-Yo as the suave singer who churns out hit after hit and sits in the judge’s chair on NBC’s World of Dance, but at home, he’s known as dad. When he stopped by The Trend to talk with 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet, Ne-Yo opened up about the tough times he has experienced as a new parent.

The singer/songwriter, actor, producer, dancer and GRAMMY winner was also a featured partner with Amazon and Pampers on Prime Day 2017 after being enlisted to help support the #PampersForPreemies campaign with a special Facebook Live event. The goal: Sign up for a Pampers subscription on Amazon Prime Day and Pampers would donate $10 to the March of Dimes in support of families with babies in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

“My first two children were premature, so mind you I’m a first time dad and I have to go to the hospital every day to look at my daughter, who’s in an incubator. It destroys you, it completely breaks you, and you need extra support in that moment.”

But it was all smiles when the father of three spoke about the dad chore that he says makes for some good bonding time.

“I do change diapers. I do do that. I’m not really good at it because I always find a way to get poop on my hands.”

“Yes, these hands have touched poop ladies and gentlemen. They have. Three kids, three healthy kids, poop on the hands.”

For the record, Ne-Yo smelled just fine to us during his visit.

He says it’s the “small victories” that count.

–Rebecca Granet/1010 WINS

~Ed. Joe Cingrana