Human Remains Found At Pennsylvania Farm In Search For Missing Men

July 13, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Bucks County, pennsylvania, PHILADELPHIA

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Multiple human remains have been discovered in the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania.

Authorities have identified one victim as a 19-year-old man who disappeared last week along with three other young men.

“We can now identify Dean Finocchiaro, 19 years old of Middletown, as one of the people that was found buried in that grave,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. “He has been missing since Friday and we notified his family that we have recovered his body.”

Also missing since Friday are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis and 21-year-old Tom Meo; 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick, a student at Loyola University in Baltimore, disappeared on Wednesday.

Authorities are now trying to identify the other remains that were found in the 12.5-foot-deep grave on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia.

The son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, is under arrest. He’s  accused of trying to sell Meo’s car after he went missing.

Dinardo is being held on $5 million bail.

