Suspected Purse Snatcher Jumps Onto Subway Tracks, Disappears Into Tunnel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A purse snatcher got away by jumping into the subway tracks, police say.
The man allegedly stole a 44-year-old woman’s purse on June 24 inside the 42nd Street/Grand Central Station.
Police said a Good Samaritan chased him along the platform but lost him when he jumped onto the southbound tracks.
He made off with the woman’s cellphone, credit card and cash.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with stripes, dark colored jeans and a large black backpack.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) and entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.