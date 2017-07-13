CBS2 Sources: 3 Men In Custody In Horrific Sexual Assault Of Queens Parishioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewyork) — Three men are in police custody and being questioned about the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked after she left a prayer service in Queens, sources told CBS2.
The 50-year-old woman had just left the Celestial Church of Christ in Jamaica around 11 p.m. Tuesday night when police say two men approached her with a gun near 150th Street and Beaver Road and demanded she undress.
The woman told officers the men stole her cell phone and debit card.
Then the situation escalated.
Police say three other men joined in and together, all five sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.
The terrified woman ran back to the church, where the pastor called 911.
“She was crying,” Pastor Kehinde Oyetunde said.
“She was scared, she was crying. She was just crying like a baby, we couldn’t control her,” Oyetunde’s wife, Bose, said.
“I know by God’s grace they will get them,” Oyetunde said.
Police believe the suspects chose their victim at random.